UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Jan 21 SABMiller PLC reported higher third-quarter sales on Tuesday, helped by increases in lager and soft drinks.
The world's second-largest brewer said net producer revenue rose 4 percent for the quarter, ended on December 31, as sales volume rose 2 percent. ))
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources