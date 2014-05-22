LONDON May 22 Brewer SABMiller said on Thursday that the review of its stake in South Africa's Tsogo Sun Holdings was ongoing and that it would take several months to decide whether to sell the holding, worth about $1 billion.

SABMiller said last month it was reviewing the stake in the hotel company, calling it "non-core".

