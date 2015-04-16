BRIEF-Fibrogen wins China clearance to conduct key study testing roxadustat
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds
April 16 SABMiller Plc, the world's second-largest brewer by sales, reported a marginal rise in full-year beverage sales volumes and said its results were hurt by the strength of the dollar against various currencies.
The London-listed company behind beers such as Miller Lite and Peroni said volume of lager sold rose 2 percent in the fourth-quarter while soft drinks volume grew 8 percent. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru;Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds
LONDON, March 30 John Lewis , Britain's largest department store operator, is hopeful any downturn in consumer spending will see history repeat itself with a "flight to quality" rather than consumers opting to trade down, its new boss said on Thursday.