Jan 21 Sabre Corp, the owner of online travel agency Travelocity, filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, BofA Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank Securities are underwriting the offering, Sabre said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. ()

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.