May 2 Sabre, Inc. on Wednesday sold $400 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Natixis, and Mizuho were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: SABRE, INC. AMT $400 MLN COUPON 8.5 PCT MATURITY 05/15/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 11/15/2012 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 8.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/09/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 718 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS (Editing by James Dalgleish)