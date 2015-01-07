(Adds details from Sabre filing, estimated damages reduction,
American comment)
By Jonathan Stempel and Jeffrey Dastin
NEW YORK Jan 7 A federal judge has
significantly cut back US Airways Inc's $1.45 billion lawsuit
accusing airfare information distributor Sabre Corp of
charging inflated fees and suppressing competition in how
flights were displayed.
US Airways had sought under federal antitrust law to recoup
three times the $317 million to $482 million it claimed to lose
in overcharges and profit from Sabre's alleged illegal conduct
over nearly seven years, from April 21, 2007 to March 31, 2014.
But in a decision on Tuesday night, U.S. District Judge
Lorna Schofield in Manhattan said US Airways, now part of
American Airlines Group Inc, may pursue damages claims
covering only from Feb. 23, 2011 to Oct. 30, 2012, when Sabre
and American settled similar litigation.
The judge said she will explain the reasons for her decision
in a later opinion.
In a regulatory filing, Sabre estimated the decision reduced
US Airways' potential recovery of "single damages" by more than
75 percent. This indicated a maximum potential award of less
than $362 million, after tripling.
Sabre said it will fight the remaining claims. The
Southlake, Texas-based company has said it set aside $347
million for its settlement with American. AMR Corp, which was
American's parent, merged with US Airways in December 2013.
American spokesman Matt Miller said the Fort Worth,
Texas-based company is pleased that US Airways may proceed
toward a possible trial.
"Sabre's actions have stymied competition, limited choice
and raised airline costs, all to the detriment of customers," he
said.
At issue are the fees that Sabre and other travel
reservation systems collect from airlines such as US Airways to
display flights for booking.
US Airways said Sabre's anticompetitive practices impeded
travel agents and others from using alternative means to book
seats that could have saved money for the carrier and consumers.
It said the practices also inhibited "Choice Seats," a 2010
US Airways program that gave better seats to passengers willing
to pay extra fees.
Schofield said US Airways may seek damages for booking fee
overcharges during the 20-month period in 2011 and 2012, and for
Sabre's alleged conspiracy with rivals Travelport Worldwide Ltd
and Amadeus to restrain competition.
The judge rejected the carrier's effort to recoup lost
profits over Sabre's alleged effort to thwart the Choice Seats
program.
In afternoon trading on the Nasdaq, American shares dipped
0.3 percent to $52.88, and Sabre jumped 1.8 percent to $19.86.
The case is US Airways Inc v. Sabre Holdings Corp et al,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
11-02725.
(Additional reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)