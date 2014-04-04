April 4 Sabre Corp, a major travel booking wholesaler and the owner of Travelocity website, said it expects its initial public offering of 44.7 million common shares to be priced at between $18 and $20 per share.

Texas-based Sabre's IPO is expected to raise as much $895 million at the top end of the price range.

Sabre is backed by private equity firms such as TPG and Silver Lake. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)