JOHANNESBURG Oct 7 SABMiller's fourth largest shareholder, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), said on Wednesday Anheuser-Busch InBev's takeover offer addressed its one of its concerns which is for SABMiller to remain listed in Johannesburg bourse.

"The PIC's preference has always been for SABMiller to remain listed in the country of its origin, South Africa," the state pension fund, which owns about 3 percent of the global brewing company, said.

