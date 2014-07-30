July 30 Sabvest Ltd

* Special cash dividend per share 100 cents

* Interim dividend per share 18 cents

* Does not expect to declare any further special dividends

* Net asset value per share for six months ended june 30 2,419 cents versus 1,978 cents

* Headline EPS reduced by 33,7% to 80 cents per share relative to prior interim reporting period

* Unlisted investee companies are trading satisfactorily overall but their south african operations are unlikely to show growth in profitability until 2015