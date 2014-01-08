PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 13
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 8 * U.S. judge rejects mathew martoma's bid to introduce testimony given by sac
capital's steven a. cohen to SEC -- court ruling * U.S. judge rejects martoma's bid to exclude evidence of sac's trading
activity in elan, Wyeth stock -- court ruling * U.S. judge declines to rule immediately on martoma's request to exclude
evidence of prior enforcement actions involving sac or individuals associated
with sac * U.S. judge says government, martoma may not refer at trial to sac enforcement
activity without first addressing it with the court, outside jurors' presence * Ruling issued by U.S. district judge paul gardephe, who is overseeing
martoma's insider trading trial in Manhattan
TOKYO, March 13 Shares in Toshiba Tec Corp rose more than 6 percent in early Monday trading after a report that Toshiba Corp, the parent, is considering selling shares in the company.
TOKYO, March 13 Toshiba Corp said on Monday it is not true that it is considering selling shares in its Toshiba Tec Corp unit.