March 13 * SEC files civil insider trading lawsuit against ronald dennis, an analyst at

sac capital unit cr intrinsic investors -- court filing * SEC says dennis caused cr intrinsic portfolio managers to illegally trade in

Dell Inc, foundry networks inc based on material nonpublic information * SEC says the trades caused a cr intrinsic hedge fund to generate $2.7 million

of profits or avoided losses * SEC says dennis at least once indirectly caused an sac capital portfolio

manager to trade in Dell based on his tips, resulting in over $1.1 million

profit for an sac capital hedge fund * SEC filed lawsuit in Manhattan federal court, seeks to impose civil fines

against and recoup illegal gains from dennis