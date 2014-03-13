UPDATE 2-Europe to tell G20 it will resist protectionism -document
* IMF warns of spillover effects on other economies (Adds German official on G20 meeting, IMF chief economist on U.S. tax plans)
March 13 * SEC files civil insider trading lawsuit against ronald dennis, an analyst at
sac capital unit cr intrinsic investors -- court filing * SEC says dennis caused cr intrinsic portfolio managers to illegally trade in
Dell Inc, foundry networks inc based on material nonpublic information * SEC says the trades caused a cr intrinsic hedge fund to generate $2.7 million
of profits or avoided losses * SEC says dennis at least once indirectly caused an sac capital portfolio
manager to trade in Dell based on his tips, resulting in over $1.1 million
profit for an sac capital hedge fund * SEC filed lawsuit in Manhattan federal court, seeks to impose civil fines
against and recoup illegal gains from dennis
* IMF warns of spillover effects on other economies (Adds German official on G20 meeting, IMF chief economist on U.S. tax plans)
WASHINGTON, March 13 U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to formally announce a review of vehicle fuel efficiency rules locked in at the end of the Obama administration when he meets with automaker chiefs this week, according to two sources briefed on the matter.
WASHINGTON, March 13 As many U.S. government agencies are girding for possible steep cuts in their annual budgets, the top U.S. derivatives regulator on Monday signaled he was optimistic about the possibility of keeping his agency's budget flat.