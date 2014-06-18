June 18
* U.S. judge approves SEC's $602 million settlement with cr
Steven A. Cohen's sac capital advisors -- court ruling
* U.S. district judge victor marrero says proposed settlement
is legal, is
clear, resolves the alleged charges, and is not tainted by
collusion or
corruption
* Marrero says the case calls attention to the importance of a
more "rigorous
inquiry" by the SEC in approving "neither admit nor deny"
civil settlements
when there are parallel criminal cases
* Marrero says "there may be value in a wait-and-see approach"
before rushing
into "neither admit nor deny" settlements
* Marrero says judges considering "neither admit nor deny"
settlements may want
to delay approving them until parallel criminal litigation is
finished