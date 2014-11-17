NEW YORK Nov 17 Billionaire Steven A. Cohen can
face questions about insider trading at his hedge fund SAC
Capital Advisors from lawyers representing his ex-wife in a
civil lawsuit against him, a U.S. judge said on Monday.
U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska at a court hearing in
Manhattan ruled that lawyers for Patricia Cohen can ask Steven
Cohen during a Dec. 10 deposition about any "prior bad acts that
are alleged to be untruthful," including any alleged role he had
in fraudulent schemes.
But the judge denied Patricia Cohen's bid for so-called
Wells notices sent to Cohen by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission and any responses he provided. The notices are issued
to potential targets when the SEC has determined there is
sufficient wrongdoing to justify a civil claim.
"The request for the documents is related to issues that are
far afield in both time and substance," she said.
Preska's decision to allow broad questioning came despite a
warning from Steven Cohen's lawyer, Martin Klotz, that it would
create a "three-ring circus" with questions that had nothing to
do with the underlying decades-old dispute.
Cohen has not been criminally charged, although the SEC is
seeking to bar him from the securities industry for failing to
supervise employees engaged in insider trading. He denies
wrongdoing.
The fight with his ex-wife began in 1991, when Patricia
Cohen requested additional child support.
The current lawsuit, filed in 2009, stems from a $9 million
real estate deal that soured. Patricia Cohen claims Steven Cohen
recovered $5.5 million of the money in secret and hid it from
her using sham transactions during divorce proceedings.
Eight SAC Capital employees have been convicted at trial or
pleaded guilty to insider trading.
SAC Capital agreed last year to pay $1.8 billion in criminal
and civil settlements and plead guilty to fraud charges. It has
since changed its name to Point72 Asset Management and
transformed into a family office devoted to managing Cohen's
fortune.
The case is Cohen v. Cohen, U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, No. 09-10230.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by David Ingram and Gunna
Dickson)