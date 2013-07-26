BOSTON, July 26 Insurance ratings company A.M. Best Co. said on Friday it was monitoring the situation at SAC Capital Advisors' reinsurance unit after the U.S. government filed criminal insider trading charges against the hedge fund firm.

"We are assessing the situation and do not have comment to provide at this time," A.M. Best spokeswoman Christine LaBelle said.

A year ago, A.M. Best assigned a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) and issuer credit rating of "a-" to Hamilton, Bermuda-based SAC Re Ltd, when SAC became the latest in a string of hedge funds to launch a reinsurance company to help access long-term capital. SAC Re's assets are managed by the hedge fund, which itself had $15 billion in assets at the start of 2013.

The government charged SAC Capital on Thursday. A spokesman for SAC said it never "encouraged, promoted or tolerated insider trading and takes its compliance and management obligations seriously." (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)