NEW YORK, July 25 Federal prosecutors on
Thursday unveiled criminal fraud charges against billionaire
Steven A. Cohen's SAC Capital Advisors LP, capping a nearly
seven-year probe into one of Wall Street's most renowned firms.
The indictment accused SAC and various affiliates of four
counts of securities fraud and one count of wire fraud. Cohen
was charged last week in a civil case by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission and the hedge fund said it would fight the
charges.
It said that from roughly 1999 to 2010, SAC obtained inside
information on publicly traded companies, and traded on that
information to boost returns and fees.
The indictment said the scheme involved "systematic insider
trading" that enabled SAC to generate hundreds of millions of
dollars of illegal profits and avoided losses.