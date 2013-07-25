By Michael Erman and Emily Flitter
NEW YORK, July 25 The decision by federal
prosecutors to bring criminal charges against hedge fund SAC
Capital Advisors LP, rather than its billionaire owner, Steven
A. Cohen, makes it more likely that the government will be able
to secure a guilty verdict, lawyers say.
Attorneys who are following the case said they believe
prosecutors have met the standard for convicting a corporation
under federal law.
A corporation is liable for the criminal misdeeds of its
employees if they are acting within the actual or apparent scope
of their employment and if the intent of their actions - even in
part - is to benefit the corporation, said Solomon Wisenberg,
co-chair of the white collar crime defense practice group at law
firm Barnes & Thornburg.
"It's going to be a virtual slam dunk for the prosecution
... You've got four guys that have already pleaded guilty.
They're employees. End of story - they're going down," Wisenberg
said.
The U.S. Department of Justice indicted the financial firm
on Thursday, accusing Cohen of presiding over a broken business
where employees were encouraged to push the envelope to get that
extra investing edge, with little regard for whether they were
acting honestly and within the law.
The result was "insider trading that was substantial,
pervasive and on a scale without known precedent in the hedge
fund industry," the government said.
Prosecutors built their case against SAC with help from
several former employees who pleaded guilty to charges of
criminal insider trading. Authorities allege the guilty pleas by
the employees and other evidence establish a long-standing
pattern of insider trading at the firm.
SAC has denied the charges, saying that the firm "has never
encouraged, promoted or tolerated insider trading and takes its
compliance and management obligations seriously." The firm plans
to fight the charges and will continue operating as it deals
with the indictment.
Andrew Stoltmann, attorney with Stoltmann Law Offices and an
adjunct securities law professor at Northwestern University
School of Law, said the indictment was "pretty powerful stuff."
He said SAC will have difficulty finding sympathetic ears on a
jury.
"Other than maybe Wall Street executives, there is probably
not a more unappealing defendant to a jury right now than either
a hedge fund or a hedge manager," he said.
A former federal prosecutor who read the SAC indictment said
he was impressed that prosecutors had been able to tie together
so many disparate details into a cohesive whole. There were
still some shortfalls in the investigation - the missing final
pieces of the puzzle that would have resulted in charges against
Cohen rather than the firm.
UNUSUAL DECISION
It is unusual for federal prosecutors to target a large
financial firm rather than just going after the employees who
allegedly broke the law.
U.S. prosecutors have generally had a bias against indicting
corporations since bringing down Enron Corp's accountants,
Arthur Andersen, said Michael Miller, a partner at law firm
Steptoe & Johnson. The firm was forced to close shortly after
its 2002 indictment, although it had already lost much of its
business before that occurred.
Andersen was originally found guilty of destroying
documents, but the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction
in 2005.
"I think there's only one way to read this, which is the
government has made a very broad sweeping assessment of the way
business is conducted at SAC and determined that on balance,
it's problematic," Miller said.
The company is likely to focus on this aspect of the
prosecution in early efforts to have the case dismissed, said
Barnes & Thornburg's Wisenberg. SAC could try to portray those
who have already pleaded guilty as "rogue employees" who were
not acting in the interests of the fund.
Others pointed out that SAC could argue that the indictment
is punishing more than a thousand employees for the actions of
only a few.
But, at least from a historical perspective, the odds are
against SAC, according to Martin Sklar, a corporate attorney at
hedge fund law firm Kleinberg Kaplan Wolff & Cohen in New York.
"The case is certainly not weak from the point of view of
the already established convictions. It seems to me to be a
relatively strong case -- stronger than Arthur Andersen, and
Arthur Andersen was destroyed," Sklar said.