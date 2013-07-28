July 27 Overstock.com Chief Executive Patrick
Byrne appeared in an unusual full-page ad in The Wall Street
Journal on Saturday "congratulating" Steven A. Cohen on the
indictment of his SAC Capital Advisors hedge fund by federal
prosecutors on insider trading charges.
In the ad, Byrne, who has made critical comments about big
hedge funds such as SAC Capital in the past, is holding what
appears to be the skull of a Sith Lord, a villain from the "Star
Wars" film series.
"Congratulations on the indictment, Stevie, and remember:
roll early, roll often," Byrne says in the ad.
U.S. prosecutors on Thursday accused SAC Capital Advisors LP
of encouraging employees to flout the law and tap their personal
contacts for insider information about publicly traded
companies. Cohen was not charged personally in the indictment
filed by the U.S. Department of Justice.
A spokesman for SAC Capital could not be reached for comment
on Saturday.
The hedge fund pleaded not guilty on Friday. SAC also issued
a statement denying it ever promoted or tolerated insider
trading.
The federal indictment made no mention of trading in shares
of Overstock.com, an online retailer based in Salt Lake
City.
An Overstock.com spokesman could not be reached for comment.
Byrne has been coy about saying who is the Sith Lord he
contends is behind aggressive shorting of shares of companies
such as Overstock. In the ad, Byrne seems to suggest Cohen is
the Sith Lord he has talked about in past years.
In the "Star Wars" film series, Sith Lords possess special
knowledge of the Dark Side.