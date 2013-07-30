By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON, July 30 Insurance rating group A.M. Best
said on Tuesday that it is placing SAC Re, the reinsurance arm
linked to hedge fund SAC Capital Advisors, on review with
negative implications less than a week after the fund was hit
with criminal insider trading charges.
"Presently, there is uncertainty as to whether the invested
assets can be managed by SAC Capital as well as whether there
will be ramifications concerning any affiliation with SAC
Capital on the reinsurance franchise going forward," the company
said in a statement.
A.M. Best said it wants to review an updated business plan,
which would include information about who will manage the
reinsurer's assets.
In the five days since the U.S. government brought criminal
fraud charges against Steven A. Cohen's hedge fund SAC Capital
Advisor, much attention has been paid to the potential fallout
for investors in the fund, including the reinsurer.
Industry analysts have speculated that if A.M. Best were to
cut its rating of SAC Re, which had $567.8 million in assets at
the end of 2012, in the wake of the criminal charges, people may
shy away from doing business with the insurer.
Even though SAC Re, based in Bermuda, is neither a
subsidiary or a unit of the $14 billion hedge fund, A.M. Best
said there is reputational risk because the two share the same
name. A handful of hedge fund managers including David Einhorn
and Daniel Loeb have reinsurance units, which can offer stable,
long-term capital.
"Rating downgrades could occur if SAC Re cannot separate
itself from reputational risk, the business plan
is not executed over the long term or key management is not
retained," A.M. Best said in a statement.
It did not give an exact time frame for when it might take a
decision.
A year ago, when SAC became the latest hedge fund to get
into the reinsurance business, A.M. Best awarded a rating of A-
(Excellent) and issuer credit rating of "a-".
At the time SAC said that it would be investing the
reinsurer's assets.