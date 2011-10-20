* SAC says it would cooperate if contacted in a probe

* SAC says Cougar Biotech investment was "reasonable"

* Company had long been rumored as a takeover target (Recasts to include comment from SAC that it has not been contacted by regulators)

Oct 20 Hedge fund SAC Capital Advisors said on Thursday that the firm has not been contacted by the U.S. government about a possible probe into whether it may have improperly profited on a drug industry takeover.

The Wall Street Journal reported in its Thursday edition that the Securities and Exchange Commission is looking in to whether the $14 billion fund improperly used insider information to make money from Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) takeover of Cougar Biotechnology in 2009.

"We have not been contacted by any regulatory authority related to this matter, but we would of course cooperate should there be an inquiry," a spokesman for SAC said.

The SEC declined to comment.

SAC, the Stamford, Connecticut-based hedge fund founded by billionaire Steven A. Cohen has long been known for its high double-digit returns and was once credited with generating about 4 percent of the daily trading volume on the New York Stock Exchange.

Federal investigators have been looking into allegations of wrongful trading at SAC for about four years, Reuters previously has reported.

Neither the firm nor Cohen have been accused of any wrongdoing.

The Journal reported that SAC's CR Intrinsic unit earned $2.5 million on its investment in Cougar.

Talk had swirled for months before the takeover deal was sealed that Cougar was an attractive acquisition target according to media reports. "SAC's investment in Cougar Biotech was perfectly reasonable and based on strong fundamental research and widely available public information," SAC's spokesman said on Thursday.

The U.S. government has long been trying to crack down on insider trading on Wall Street. Last week, a judge in New York imposed the longest prison term ever for insider trading when he sentenced former hedge fund manager Raj Rajaratnam to 11 years in prison. [ID:nN1E79C0UO]

The government's probe into how hedge funds use industry experts to formulate trading ideas has netted several former SAC employees.

Donald Longueuil, a former SAC portfolio manager, was sentenced to 2-1/2 years in prison for insider trading. His former colleague, Noah Freeman, pleaded guilty earlier this year to using information from expert networks to engage in insider trading while working for Cohen's firm.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the government is also probing Leerink Swann, a healthcare-oriented investment bank which started one of the first healthcare expert networks, MedaCorp. A call to MedaCorp was not returned. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in New York, editing by Matthew Lewis)