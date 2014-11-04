By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 4 Mathew Martoma, a former
portfolio manager at billionaire Steven A. Cohen's SAC Capital
Advisors LP hedge fund, won an order Tuesday to delay the date
he would begin serving a nine-year prison term for insider
trading.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York agreed to
delay Martoma's surrender date past Nov. 10 until after an
appellate panel had considered his motion for bail pending
appeal.
The decision came after Martoma, 40, hired a prominent
lawyer, Paul Clement, to urge the court to consider his bail
request after U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe in Manhattan
rejected a similar motion last month.
The 2nd Circuit scheduled arguments on Martoma's bail motion
for Nov. 12, and directed prosecutors to respond to his request
by this Friday.
Richard Strassberg, another lawyer for Martoma, declined
comment. A spokeswoman for Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara
also declined comment.
A jury found Martoma guilty of three counts of conspiracy
and securities fraud over a scheme that allowed SAC Capital to
make profits and avoid losses of $275 million in trades in Elan
Corp and Wyeth.
Martoma, who worked in SAC's CR Intrinsic Investors
division, was accused of seeking out confidential information
from doctors involved in a clinical trial of an Alzheimer's drug
being developed by Elan and Wyeth.
Prosecutors said in July 2008, Martoma received a tip from a
doctor about negative trial results for an Alzheimer's drug
being developed by Elan and Wyeth.
The tip prompted SAC Capital to begin selling its $700
million position in Elan and Wyeth before the data was made
public later that month, prosecutors said.
Elan was acquired last year by Perrigo Company Plc,
while Wyeth is now owned by Pfizer Inc.
The case followed a long-running insider trading
investigation of SAC Capital. Eight employees have been
convicted, and SAC last year agreed to pay $1.8 billion in
criminal and civil settlements and plead guilty to fraud
charges.
SAC has since changed its name to Point72 Asset Management,
and the Stamford, Connecticut-firm was transformed into a family
office managing Cohen's fortune.
The case is U.S. v. Martoma, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 14-3599.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio)