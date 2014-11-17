NEW YORK Nov 17 Mathew Martoma, a former
portfolio manager at billionaire Steven A. Cohen's hedge fund
SAC Capital Advisors LP, has been ordered to begin serving his
nine-year prison sentence for his insider trading conviction on
Nov. 20.
U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe in Manhattan issued the
order on Monday, five days after the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals rejected Martoma's bid to stay out of prison while he
appeals his conviction.
Richard Strassberg, a lawyer for Martoma, declined to
comment. He had asked Gardephe to delay Martoma's surrender date
until Dec. 1, after the Thanksgiving Day holiday.
Martoma, 40, is married and has three children. Gardephe has
recommended that the defendant begin serving his term at a
prison facility in Miami.
The defendant was convicted by a federal jury in February of
illegally helping SAC make $275 million in two companies based
on tips about negative trial results for an Alzheimer's drug.
In refusing to delay the prison term, the 2nd Circuit said
Martoma failed to show that his appeal raised a "substantial
question of law or fact." It did not rule on the merits of the
appeal.
The case is U.S. v. Martoma, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 12-cr-00973.
