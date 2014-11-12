NEW YORK Nov 12 Mathew Martoma, a former portfolio manager at billionaire Steven A. Cohen's SAC Capital Advisors LP hedge fund, on Wednesday lost a bid to remain out of prison while he appeals his insider trading conviction.

The decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York was a blow to Martoma's efforts to avoid commencing a nine-year prison sentence for what federal prosecutors call the most lucrative insider trading scheme case ever prosecuted.

In a brief order, the court said Martoma had failed to show his appeal raised a "substantial question of law or fact." (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)