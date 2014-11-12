BRIEF-Kew Media Group receives shareholder approval for qualifying acquisition
* Kew media group inc. Receives shareholder approval for qualifying acquisition
NEW YORK Nov 12 Mathew Martoma, a former portfolio manager at billionaire Steven A. Cohen's SAC Capital Advisors LP hedge fund, on Wednesday lost a bid to remain out of prison while he appeals his insider trading conviction.
The decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York was a blow to Martoma's efforts to avoid commencing a nine-year prison sentence for what federal prosecutors call the most lucrative insider trading scheme case ever prosecuted.
In a brief order, the court said Martoma had failed to show his appeal raised a "substantial question of law or fact." (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)
March 13 Morgan Stanley is hiring hundreds of tech-savvy specialists at its wealth management branches to train advisers on the firm's new digital tools, the bank's co-head of wealth management Andy Saperstein said in an interview.
* First patient dosed in Phase 2 trial evaluating Transgene's TG4010 in combination with Opdivo(nivolumab) for 2nd line treatment of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)