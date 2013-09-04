NEW YORK, Sept 4 A U.S. judge on Wednesday put on hold a civil forfeiture lawsuit against hedge fund SAC Capital Advisors while a criminal insider-trading case moves forward.

In a hearing, U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan in Manhattan agreed to prosecutors' request to stay the proceedings on the grounds that allowing depositions and document discovery proceed would adversely hurt the criminal case. (Reporting By Nate Raymond; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)