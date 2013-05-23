By Emily Flitter and Matthew Goldstein
NEW YORK May 23 Steven A. Cohen's lawyers made
their best case argument a month ago to federal prosecutors
about why the hedge fund billionaire and his SAC Capital
Advisors should not be charged with criminal wrongdoing in a
long-running insider trading investigation.
But people familiar with the late April meeting said the
lengthy presentation did not impress federal prosecutors, who
are now considering whether to use a law aimed at prosecuting
the Mafia and drug gangs to pursue a criminal case against
Cohen's $15 billion hedge fund.
Cohen's lawyers had asked for the meeting with federal
prosecutors after agreeing in March to pay $616 million to U.S.
securities regulators to settle allegations the firm's employees
had used inside information to make trades in four stocks. The
sources said Cohen's lawyers wanted to meet with prosecutors to
bring to a conclusion a criminal investigation that has dogged
his hedge fund for nearly seven years.
Cohen has not been charged with wrongdoing.
Lawyers for the 21-year-old hedge fund made an "aggressive
presentation," according to the sources, reviewing the
government's investigation in detail to support their claim that
the government did not have enough evidence to charge Cohen with
either insider trading or any other securities law violation.
A lawyer for SAC Capital did not respond to a request for
comment. Representatives of the FBI declined to comment.
In the meeting, Cohen's legal team, led by Martin Klotz of
Willkie Farr & Gallagher, spent several hours with top
prosecutors for Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, including
Deputy U.S. Attorney Richard Zabel and Lorin Reisner, chief of
the criminal division.
A representative from the FBI also attended the meeting, the
sources said on condition of anonymity.
Cohen's lawyers prepared a stock by stock, trade by trade
analysis for prosecutors in an attempt to dispel any notion that
Cohen had done anything wrong.
The lawyers also argued that prosecutors should not file
criminal charges against SAC Capital, which has $15 billion
under management, because doing so would effectively force the
hedge fund to shut down and result in the loss of 1,000 jobs.
A move by the government that could either force SAC Capital
to shut down or dramatically scale back its operations would
have an impact on Wall Street which counts on the big hedge fund
to generate hundreds of millions in trading commission each
year.
"They believe that the best defense is an offense, which is
a way to deal with this," said C. Evan Stewart, a partner at law
firm Zuckerman Spaeder in New York who is not connected to the
case. "If you have this much scrutiny and this much attention
from not just one government agency but multiple government
agencies, just sitting back and waiting for it to go away isn't
the right strategy."
Prosecutors did not agree to drop the case, however; in
fact, they have since done the opposite. Last week, a few weeks
after the meeting, prosecutors served a subpoena on Cohen
seeking his testimony before a grand jury.
Prosecutors are considering charging SAC using the Racketeer
Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, most commonly
associated with cases against the mafia. Federal prosecutors
have used the 40-year-old RICO statute to go after white collar
crimes before. Through RICO, prosecutors could allege Cohen
managed to stay away from specific incidents of insider trading
but generally knew his employees were engaging in the practice
to the benefit of the firm, legal experts said.
Federal prosecutors are stepping up the pressure on Cohen's
firm at a time the statute of limitations for bringing charges
on some of the trades being investigated by authorities is about
to expire. Cohen and his hedge fund have emerged as the most
prominent subjects of the long-running investigation
into insider trading in the hedge fund industry.
So far, nine one-time employees of the firm have been
charged or implicated in insider trading schemes. The latest two
are Mathew Martoma, a former portfolio manager for SAC's fund CR
Intrinsic Investors, who was charged last November with trading
on non-public information about two drug stocks. The dollar
value of the trades makes Martoma's case the largest in the
history of insider trading cases.
In late March, the FBI arrested Michael Steinberg, one of
Cohen's top portfolio managers. He was charged with insider
trading in shares of Dell and Nvidia.
Both men have pleaded not guilty.
Sources said several other executives at the hedge fund were
served with subpoenas along with Cohen, seeking their testimony
before the grand jury.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that subpoenas
were sent to SAC's head trader Phillipp Villhauer, the firm's
president Thomas Conheeney and Steven Kessler, SAC's chief
compliance officer.