(Corrects original deadline for redemptions requests to May 16
in second paragraph)
NEW YORK May 9 Investors in Steven A. Cohen's
SAC Capital Advisors will get a bit more time during the second
quarter to decide whether to withdraw money from the $15 billion
hedge fund.
A source familiar with the hedge fund said on Thursday that
the deadline for submitting redemption notices before the end of
the quarter on June 30 was extended to June 3 from May 16.
The source, who did not want to be identified, declined to
elaborate on why Cohen was giving investors more time to decide
whether to withdraw money. But the extension comes at a time
Cohen and his firm are drawing increased scrutiny in the federal
government's long-running investigation into insider trading.
Just last week, Cohen told investors that, beginning next
year, the hedge fund would claw back compensation from employees
who are found to use illegally obtained information in making
trades.
To date, nine current or former SAC employees have been
charged with or implicated in insider-trading while working at
Cohen's fund.
Cohen, who has not been changed with wrongdoing, told his
investors last week in a letter announcing the claw-back policy:
"We have zero tolerance for wrongdoing."
Still, the insider trading investigation has taken a toll.
In March, the firm agreed to pay a $616 million penalty to U.S.
securities regulators to settle a lawsuit arising from an
investigation. Also this year, outside investors submitted
requests to pull $1.7 billion from the Stamford, Conn.-based
fund.
(Reporting by Matthew Goldstein and Svea Herbst-Bayliss.
Editing by Andre Grenon)