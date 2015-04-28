NEW YORK, April 28 A federal judge has dismissed claims by former Elan Corp and Wyeth shareholders accusing billionaire investor Steven A. Cohen's SAC Capital Advisors LP of violating federal racketeering law by having conducted insider trading in the drugmakers' stocks.

In a decision made public on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan said that because SAC was not found in a related criminal case to have criminally defrauded the plaintiffs, the civil racketeering claims could not be pursued against the firm and various affiliates.

The claims were added to an existing lawsuit against SAC, which is now called Point72 Asset Management, and other defendants including Cohen and former portfolio manager Mathew Martoma. Marrero last August refused to dismiss that lawsuit. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)