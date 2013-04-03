NEW YORK, April 3 A U.S. appeals court revived much of a lawsuit against SAC Capital Advisors founder Steven A. Cohen on Wednesday, brought by his ex-wife.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said a lower court erred in dismissing fraud-based claims by Patricia Cohen, who sued her ex-husband in 2009.

The appellate court revived claims of racketeering, fraud and breach of fiduciary duty that a trial judge had dismissed in 2011.