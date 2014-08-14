NEW YORK Aug 14 A federal judge narrowed but
refused to dismiss lawsuits by former Elan Corp and Wyeth
shareholders seeking to recoup losses from billionaire investor
Steven A. Cohen and his firm SAC Capital Advisors LP over
insider trading in the drugmakers' stocks.
In a decision made public on Thursday, U.S. District Judge
Victor Marrero in Manhattan dismissed claims for Elan
transactions before May 13, 2008 and Wyeth transactions before
July 15, 2008, but refused to dismiss other claims.
He also rejected motions to dismiss the lawsuit by Mathew
Martoma, a former portfolio manager at SAC's CR Intrinsic unit
who was later found guilty of insider trading, and Sidney
Gilman, a professor who prosecutors said gave Martoma tips.
SAC is now called Point72 Asset Management.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)