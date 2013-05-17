PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 10
March 10 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK May 17 Steven A. Cohen's hedge fund SAC Capital Advisors told investors on Friday it would no longer cooperate unconditionally with the U.S. government's insider trading investigation.
In a brief letter to investors, the $15 billion hedge fund did not elaborate but said it believes the next few months will be critical in the investigation.
The letter, which an investor in the fund who did not want to be identified read to Reuters over the telephone, also said while SAC believes in transparency, it may not be able to give frequent updates to investors.
The investor in the fund said he was not concerned by SAC's announcement. He added that the fund is up 5.96 percent so far this year.
An SAC spokesman declined to comment.
March 10 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, March 10 The dollar firmed to six-week highs against the yen on Friday, on track for weekly gains against most rivals as investors awaited U.S. job data that is likely to reinforce expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week.
* Charter Communications Inc - notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.125% per annum and will be issued at a price of 99.0% of aggregate principal amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: