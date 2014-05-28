BRIEF-Smart REIt announces redemption of 3.385% series J senior unsecured debentures
* Smart Real Estate Investment Trust announces redemption of 3.385% series j senior unsecured debentures
NEW YORK May 28 U.S. court officials said Mathew Martoma may deserve a record prison term for insider trading, a request that lawyers for the former SAC Capital Advisors LP fund manager called "outrageous."
Martoma is scheduled to be sentenced next month following his Feb. 6 conviction for seeking confidential tips about a clinical trial for an Alzheimer's drug, enabling billionaire Steven A. Cohen's hedge fund firm to make about $275 million.
In a court filing late Tuesday, Martoma's lawyers said a prison term of 15 years and 8 months to 19 years and 7 months, which the probation department deemed appropriate under federal guidelines, was "irrational" and "outrageous."
The lawyers cited other similar cases in which defendants received as few as two years in prison.
A spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in Manhattan did not immediately respond on Wednesday to a request for comment. Judges may impose stiffer or lesser punishments than federal guidelines recommend. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
NEW YORK/BOSTON, March 14 A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern United States on Tuesday, grounding thousands of flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.
SAO PAULO, March 14 Real estate activity in the greater São Paulo area, Brazil's largest market, should rebound this year as interest rates fall and the government pushes through key economic reforms, a construction industry group said on Tuesday.