NEW YORK Dec 17 A federal judge on Tuesday
rejected former SAC Capital Advisors LP portfolio manager Mathew
Martoma's request to dismiss part of the government's insider
trading case against him.
Martoma had argued that trades in American depository
receipts of Ireland's Elan Corp that are part of the
case were "extraterritorial" transactions that were not covered
under U.S. securities laws.
U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe in Manhattan rejected
Martoma's request to dismiss one of the two securities fraud
counts he faces, as well as related allegations in a separate
count alleging conspiracy to commit securities fraud.
Martoma is scheduled to go to trial on Jan. 6.
The case is U.S. v. Martoma, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 12-cr-00973.