NEW YORK Dec 20 Mathew Martoma, the latest
employee of Steven A. Cohen's SAC Capital Advisors to face trial
on insider trading charges, lost a bid on Friday to delay his
trial, which is scheduled to start on Jan. 6.
Martoma's lawyer, Roberto Braceras, told U.S. District Judge
Paul Gardephe in New York that the conviction of SAC portfolio
manager Michael Steinberg on Wednesday had ignited a new round
of media stories that often mentioned Martoma, raising the
possibility jurors could be tainted by the coverage.
He asked for a two-week delay, adding that they needed the
extra time to prepare for trial in light of several pending
motions.
But Gardephe said he had already postponed the trial from
the autumn to January "extremely reluctantly," adding that the
intense media attention on SAC would likely continue.
"The fact of the matter is, there is a piece of news about
SAC nearly every day," he said.
Martoma's request was similar to one that Steinberg himself
made before his trial began, arguing that SAC Capital's $1.2
billion guilty plea deal in November had caused too much
pretrial publicity.
U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan denied that request.
Steinberg, 41, was found guilty on five counts of conspiracy and
securities fraud for trading on insider information.
Martoma, a former portfolio manager, is accused of helping
SAC affiliate CR Intrinsic Investors avoid $276 million in
losses in 2008 by recommending it sell shares of Elan Corp Plc
and Wyeth, based on a doctor's tips about poor trial
results for a diabetes drug. Wyeth is now owned by Pfizer Inc
.
U.S. prosecutors charged eight former SAC employees with
insider trading as part of a multiyear broad probe into the
practice. Martoma is the second to go to trial after Steinberg,
while the other six pleaded guilty.
At Friday's hearing, Gardephe also ruled on a longstanding
discovery dispute between Martoma, the government and Sidney
Gilman, a doctor who allegedly provided him with tips and who is
cooperating with the government.
Gilman had sought to protect numerous files on his laptop
and desktop computers and on electronic storage devices as
privileged, claiming they were communications with his attorney
or his spouse.
But Gardephe ruled Martoma was entitled to copies of
virtually all of the documents because Gilman effectively waived
the privilege by providing the computers to prosecutors and to
his former employer, the University of Michigan. He reserved
judgment on a subset of legal and other documents that may be
protected, he said.
Martoma's trial is expected to last approximately three
weeks.
The case is U.S. v. Martoma, U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, No. 12-cr-973.