By Nate Raymond and Joseph Ax
NEW YORK Feb 3 Mathew Martoma sought out a
"canary in the coal mine" to give him inside information on drug
companies, a federal prosecutor said on Monday, urging jurors to
convict the former SAC Capital Advisors portfolio manager of
insider trading.
Martoma, 39, built up contacts with doctors involved in a
clinical trial of an Alzheimer's drug, which paid off in a
"dramatic way" when one of them told him the final results,
Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugene Ingoglia said.
But Martoma's defense lawyer, Richard Strassberg, told
jurors the entire case came down to the unreliable testimony of
a single doctor who cooperated with the government in the hopes
of avoiding prison.
Martoma, Strassberg added, was the victim of a "rush to
judgment" by investigators whose true target was Steven A.
Cohen, the founder of SAC Capital, who has not been criminally
charged.
The competing arguments came at the close of a four-week
trial over what prosecutors call the most lucrative insider
trading episode in U.S. history.
The jury is expected to begin deliberating on Tuesday.
Martoma, who worked in SAC's CR Intrinsic Investors
division, is accused of using confidential information to trade
the stocks of the drug's developers, Elan Corp Plc
and Wyeth, which is now owned by Pfizer Inc.
Based on that information, SAC Capital made profit and
avoided losses of about $275 million, prosecutors say.
Ingoglia told a packed courtroom that Martoma had
"corrupted" two doctors involved in the trial, beginning in
2006.
After an earlier trial for an Alzheimer's drug developed by
Elan had been halted due to safety issues, "Martoma needed the
equivalent of a canary in the coal mine," Ingoglia said.
Martoma began speaking with Joel Ross, a clinical
investigator on the trial who oversaw patients at his clinic in
Eatontown, New Jersey.
Ross, 58, earned $1,500 an hour to speak with Martoma,
Ingoglia said. Ross also "very badly" wanted Martoma to help use
his contacts to bring business to his newest clinic, he said.
"He was going to return the favor or return the courtesy by
giving insider information to Mr. Martoma," Ingoglia said.
Ingoglia said Martoma received "an illegal sneak preview" in
July 2008 of negative results of the drug trial from Sidney
Gilman, then a professor at the University of Michigan who
chaired the drug trial's safety monitoring committee.
SAC Capital then began selling off its $700 million position
in Elan and Wyeth before the data was made public later that
month, Ingoglia said.
Most of the trading took place in accounts controlled by
Cohen, who was informed about the negative results by Martoma
during a 20-minute telephone call, Ingoglia said.
Gilman, 81, testified under a nonprosecution agreement, as
did Ross.
With Martoma's wife, Rosemary, nodding from her seat in the
courtroom's first row, Strassberg said Gilman's story was rife
with inconsistencies - a result of tailoring his story to the
government's case, rather than telling the jury what he actually
recalled.
"He's not telling you a story he remembers," Strassberg said
of Gilman, whose memory became an issue during the trial. "He's
telling you a story the prosecutors like, so he can get his
deal."
Strassberg also referred to testimony by Gilman, who said an
FBI agent who approached him September 2011 called Martoma only
a "grain of sand" in a probe targeting Cohen.
Strassberg said prosecutors erred "in their haste to make a
case against someone who is not even in this courtroom: Mathew
Martoma's boss, Steven Cohen."
Cohen, 57, has not been charged and denies wrongdoing. The
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is seeking to bar him
from the financial services industry for failing to supervise
Martoma and another employee.
SAC Capital agreed last year to pay $1.8 billion in criminal
and civil settlements and plead guilty to fraud charges stemming
from insider trading by its employees.
The case is U.S. v. Martoma, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, 12-cr-00973.