By Bernard Vaughan
NEW YORK, Sept 24 A federal judge on Tuesday
pushed back the insider trading trial of former SAC Capital
Advisors portfolio manager Mathew Martoma to Jan. 6.
U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe delayed the trial,
originally scheduled for Nov. 4, at the request of Martoma's
lawyer, Richard Strassberg, who is taking part in another trial
starting this week.
Prosecutors charged Martoma last November with insider
trading of the shares of drug companies Elan Corp Plc
and Wyeth, which is now part of Pfizer Inc. The
companies were collaborating on a new drug to treat Alzheimer's
Disease.
In a related matter, a lawyer for Steven A. Cohen's SAC
Capital refused to comment on reports that it has begun
settlement talks with federal prosecutors who filed a criminal
indictment against the $14 billion hedge fund this summer.
Federal authorities charged the fund, but not Cohen, with being
a breeding ground for the kind of insider trading Martoma is
alleged to have engaged in.
Prosecutors in the Martoma case initially alleged that a
doctor, identified in a corresponding case brought by the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission as neurologist Sidney Gilman,
formed a close relationship with Martoma and shared non-public
information with him while supervising a clinical trial of the
new drug. Gilman is cooperating with the investigation and
agreed to pay a $186,781 disgorgement.
Prosecutors have since expanded the case to say that Martoma
not only capitalized on Gilman's information, but also sought
other insider sources through expert networking firms. They also
say a second doctor gave Martoma inside information.
Strassberg, Martoma's lawyer, is also representing Bank of
America Corp's Countrywide unit in a trial over
allegations that it defrauded Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac with
shoddy home loans.
Because of the proceedings in the Countrywide case,
Strassberg arrived, out of breath, in Gardephe's courtroom an
hour after the scheduled 12:30 p.m. start of a hearing.
"Yes, I have arrived," Strassberg said, when the court
reporter asked if he was present.
Gardephe took the bench a few minutes later, and Strassberg
informed him that he had to return to the courtroom of U.S.
District Judge Jed Rakoff, who is presiding over the Countrywide
case, by 2 p.m.
After Gardephe set Jan. 6 for the start of the Martoma
trial, Strassberg requested the trial be pushed back to Jan. 13,
saying it would be difficult to prepare witnesses over the
holidays. Arlo Devlin-Brown, an assistant U.S. attorney
prosecuting the case, said he would have no problem with that.
"I personally appreciate this," Strassberg told Gardephe.
Gardephe said he would consider it if his schedule permits.
"I have my own trial calendar," Gardephe said.
Gardephe also issued an order on Tuesday freezing Martoma's
house in Boca Raton, Florida, and more than $4 million he and
his wife Rosemary have in various accounts. The government has
said the assets were derived at least in part from the alleged
insider trading and would want them forfeited if Martoma is
convicted.
Martoma is one of 10 one-time employees of billionaire
Steven A. Cohen's hedge fund to be charged or implicated by the
government in the broad investigation of insider trading.
He was to be the first to face trial. Now, former SAC fund
manager Michael Steinberg will be the first in a trial scheduled
to start Nov. 18. Antonia Apps, the assistant
U.S. attorney prosecuting that case, watched the Martoma hearing
Tuesday from the courtroom gallery.
SAC Capital itself was indicted in July on insider trading
charges. The firm has pleaded not guilty. Cohen has not been
charged.
After a hearing in the SAC case, also on Tuesday, Daniel
Kramer, a lawyer for the firm, declined to comment on reports by
Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal that prosecutors and SAC
have begun negotiating a possible settlement.
A criminal defense lawyer, who did not want to be identified
because he has had some involvement in the SAC Capital
litigation, said he would be surprised if the hedge fund's
lawyers agree to any deal short of a global settlement. The
lawyer said he would not approve of any deal that did not rule
out the possibility of prosecutors subsequently charging Cohen.
The Martoma case is U.S. v. Martoma, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 12-cr-00973.