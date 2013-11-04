BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BOSTON Nov 4 Billionaire investor Steven A. Cohen's SAC Capital Advisors has returned 15.95 percent so far this year, delivering strong gains even as the firm prepared to plead guilty to insider trading charges.
The fund, which on Monday agreed to pay a record $1.8 billion in fines and forfeitures, reported to outside investors that it gained 1.30 percent in October, a source familiar with the numbers said.
The year-to-date gain puts SAC among the $2.5 trillion hedge fund industry's best performers this year. The average hedge fund has gained only 5.5 percent, lagging behind the Standard & Poor's 23.2 percent gain through the end of October.
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.