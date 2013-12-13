BRIEF-AV Homes to acquire Savvy Homes in Raleigh, North Carolina
* Says acquisition will be funded by cash on hand and AV Homes' revolving credit facility
Dec 12 SAC Capital Advisors LP is considering a revamp of its business, including scaling back ties with some banks and renaming itself, as it attempts to emerge from an insider-trading scandal and forge a new identity, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
The hedge fund is considering curtailing some of its relationships with investment banks that help finance and manage its trades, including a bank that withdrew a $100 million line of credit after the firm was indicted, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.
An SAC spokesman declined to comment on the Journal report.
SAC became the largest Wall Street firm in years to agree to plead guilty to criminal charges of insider trading, and pay $1.2 billion in fines. The total settlement amounted to about $1.8 billion.
SAC, which took the initials of its billionaire founder, Steven A. Cohen, has also had discussions about a change in its name, the paper said. ()
Cohen, who was not personally charged with any crime, is expected to continue managing his own money through a lightly regulated family office once the hedge fund's plea deal is approved by the courts.
Even after the restructuring, SAC will have between $7 billion and $9 billion in assets belonging to Cohen and employees, the journal said.
* Says acquisition will be funded by cash on hand and AV Homes' revolving credit facility
BRUSSELS, March 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
LONDON, March 3 If the merger of the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse goes ahead, it would have its head office in London as planned, LSE Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said on Friday.