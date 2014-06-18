CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as energy stocks gain with oil
TORONTO, March 21 Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Tuesday as shares of energy companies gained along with oil prices and financial stocks also provided support.
NEW YORK, June 18 A federal judge on Wednesday granted final approval to a $602 million insider trading accord between a unit of billionaire Steven A. Cohen's SAC Capital Advisors LP and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
In April, 2013, U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan had raised concerns about the accord with CR Intrinsic Investors LLC because it contained language that did not require the unit to admit or deny the regulator's charges.
He made approval contingent on the outcome of a separate case involving a settlement between the SEC and Citigroup Inc . On June 4, a federal appeals court said it was improper for judges to require the SEC to establish the truth of its allegations as a condition of approving such accords.
Marrero on Wednesday said the case "has called attention to the importance of more rigorous inquiry by the SEC" in when to enter into "neither admit nor deny" settlements. He said "there may be value in a wait-and-see approach before rushing into a settlement" when there are parallel criminal proceedings.
SAC is now called Point72 Asset Management. A spokesman for Point72 declined to comment. The SEC had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)
(Adds official midday prices) By Maytaal Angel LONDON, March 21 Copper hit a one-week low on Tuesday as talks to resolve a strike at the world's biggest copper mine in Chile were set to resume and as another huge mine in Indonesia restarted production. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was last bid down 1.5 percent in official midday rings at $5,792 a tonne, erasing the previous session's 0.9 percent gain. The metal had earlier touched $5,781, its low
* B.O.S. Better Online Solutions reports financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended december 31, 2016