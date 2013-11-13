By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 13 Michael Steinberg, the most
senior employee of Steven A. Cohen's SAC Capital Advisors to be
indicted for insider trading, has lost a bid to delay his trial,
which is set to begin on Monday.
Steinberg, 41, had urged a federal judge to delay the trial
by three months in light of publicity surrounding a $1.2 billion
plea deal by Cohen's hedge fund announced last week.
In an order made public on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge
Richard Sullivan in Manhattan acknowledged the "great deal of
pretrial publicity" related to the case. But he denied the
request, saying he doubted a delay would help.
"Even assuming that the public is forgetful enough to be
affected by a three-month delay, there is a strong likelihood
that this and related cases will still be in the news three
months from now," Sullivan said.
He noted that Mathew Martoma, a former SAC fund manager, is
scheduled for trial on insider trading charges in January, while
SAC Capital is scheduled to be sentenced in March following its
guilty plea on Friday in a criminal case overseen by U.S.
District Judge Laura Taylor Swain.
Swain has put off a decision on whether to accept the hedge
fund's plea to fraud charges until she reviews the plea
agreement and a report prepared for sentencing.
Steinberg, 41, is facing trial on five charges of securities
fraud and conspiracy to commit securities fraud over allegations
he traded in technology companies Dell Inc and Nvidia Corp
in 2008 and 2009 based on inside information. He denies
wrongdoing. Dell, which traded on the Nasdaq exchange, became
privately held last month.
While Sullivan declined to delay Steinberg's trial, he said
the publicity "risks prejudicing the jury." As a result, the
judge said jurors could be individually questioned about their
exposure to news about SAC.
Barry Berke, a lawyer for Steinberg, did not respond to a
request for comment.
The case is U.S. v. Steinberg, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, 12-cr-00121.