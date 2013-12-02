By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 2 Portfolio manager Michael
Steinberg sought to warn SAC Capital Advisors founder Steven A.
Cohen that he was trading in the opposite direction to bets that
were based on inside information, a former analyst at the hedge
fund testified Monday.
Jon Horvath, a former analyst at SAC who is cooperating in
the government's insider trading case against Steinberg, said
that three days before Dell Inc announced its earnings
in August 2008, Cohen was betting the company's stock would go
up.
Horvath said that, at Steinberg's direction, he emailed
another analyst, whose advice Cohen was following, about a
second-hand read from someone at the company that the results
would disappoint Wall Street.
After Dell's results were announced, Cohen congratulated
Steinberg's team. "Nice job on dell," Cohen wrote in an email.
Horvath's testimony came at the start of the third week in
the trial of Steinberg, the highest-level employee at SAC to
face criminal charges over alleged insider trading.
SAC Capital agreed last month to plead guilty to fraud
charges and pay $1.2 billion to resolve a long-running probe
into insider trading at what had been a $14 billion hedge
fund.
Steinberg, 41, has been charged with five counts of
securities fraud and conspiracy to commit securities fraud on
claims he used inside information to trade in Dell and Nvidia
Corp in 2008 and 2009. He denies all wrongdoing.
The testimony by Horvath, 44, marked a rare instance in the
trial in which Cohen's own trading was discussed.
Cohen has not been charged in the probe of his hedge fund,
although the SEC has accused him in an adminstrative proceeding
of failing to supervise Steinberg and another portfolio manager
and prevent them from insider trading. He denies wrongdoing.
Jurors were not told Monday what action Cohen took in
response to the tip, and prosecutors have said in court filings
they do not plan to introduce his actual trading records.
But in pre-trial motions, they said Cohen ultimately avoided
$3.5 million in losses on Dell after Horvath's email warning was
forwarded to Cohen.
The bet by Steinberg's own team meanwhile resulted in about
$1 million in profits, the indictment said.
BETTING ON DELL STOCK
Horvath, who has pleaded guilty and was on his third day of
testimony as a government witness, said that Cohen's original
bullish position on Dell appeared to be based on a
recommendation by Gabriel Plotkin, another SAC analyst.
While Plotkin normally covered retail companies, SAC had in
July 2008 sent him, rather than Horvath, who covered technology
companies, to an investor conference attended by Dell officials.
Based on Plotkin's recommendation, Cohen as a result was
betting the Dell's stock would go up after its earnings were
announced Aug. 28, 2008, Horvath said. But Horvath said he had
been tipped that the company's gross margins were below Wall
Street expectations, setting the stage for the stock to drop.
Horvath said his tip, along with previous ones, had come
from Jesse Tortora, an analyst at the time working for hedge
fund Diamondback Capital Management.
Prosecutors have said Horvath and Tortora belonged to a
"corrupt circle" of Wall Street analysts who swapped insider
tips to give their hedge fund bosses for trading.
At SAC Capital, Horvath said employees were encouraged to
pass along trading ideas to Cohen and could receive a piece of
any profits he earned as a result.
"There was some kind of obligation to help Steve if you had
conviction or good reason for the position," Horvath said.
When Cohen's Dell position became apparent, Horvath alerted
Steinberg, who emailed that he had "not mentioned anything to
him yet" and said he wanted to "express out view" to Cohen.
But Steinberg cautioned they should weigh the risk and
rewards of alerting Cohen. Horvath said the "main reason was we
didn't want to be wrong."
"It wasn't good politically," Horvath said. "Steve didn't
like to lose money."
After further email discussion, including about Tortora's
data, Steinberg on Aug. 26, 2008, said he had discussed Dell
with Cohen, who asked to have Horvath and Plotkin "compare
notes."
Horvath, who was in Mexico on vacation, that day emailed
Plotkin about his second hand read that the information that
Dell's gross margins would disappoint Wall Street. He added to
"keep to yourself as obviously not well known."
"It wasn't out there," Horvath testified. "Investors weren't
expecting this miss. And I didn't want it out there."
The case is U.S. v. Steinberg, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 12-cr-00121.