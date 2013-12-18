NEW YORK Dec 18 Michael Steinberg, a top
portfolio manager at Steven A. Cohen's SAC Capital Advisors
hedge fund, was found guilty Wednesday on charges that he traded
on insider information.
A federal jury in Manhattan found Steinberg, 41, guilty on
all five charges of conspiracy and securities fraud he faced.
Prosecutors said he traded on confidential information that was
passed to him by an employee, who later admitted to swapping
illegal tips with friends at other firms.
The verdict, delivered in the fifth week of trial, marked
the latest victory for federal prosecutors in New York in a
four-year crackdown on insider trading on Wall Street that has
resulted in 77 people being convicted for insider trading
offenses.