NEW YORK, July 9 Relentless media coverage is hindering SAC Capital executive Michael Steinberg's chances at a fair trial because it mostly presumes his guilt on insider trading charges, Steinberg's lawyer claimed in a memo filed in federal court in New York on Tuesday.

To fix the problem, Steinberg's legal team asked for permission to have potential jurors fill out a questionnaire to identify any potential bias among them, according to the memo.

The memo said stories about the investigation into Steinberg's trading in two technology stocks were likely fueled by government leaks, and that potential jurors could be swayed by what they've already read about the case in the press.

"The coverage has not only been ubiquitous, but its qualitative content has also been inflammatory, thereby heightening the risk that it could interfere with the ability of potential jurors to assess impartially the governments case against Mr. Steinberg and Mr. Steinberg's defense," the memo said.

Steinberg is the latest of nine people from Steven A. Cohen's $15 billion hedge fund SAC Capital Advisors to be charged or implicated by federal prosecutors in an insider trading investigation that has lasted more than five years and resulted in intense media coverage of Cohen and his associates.

He was arrested on March 31 and charged with trading shares of the tech companies Dell and Nvidia in 2008 and 2009 based on inside information. His trail is set to begin on Nov. 18.

In Tuesday's memo, Steinberg's lawyer Barry Berke cited a litany of stories about the insider trading probe of SAC Capital. "The press itself has characterized the coverage of Mr. Cohen, SAC and those associated with SAC as 'a crescendo,'" he wrote, citing stories in The New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, Reuters, the Associated Press, Bloomberg News, Time, Vanity Fair, the New York Business Journal, New York Magazine and other publications.

In particular, Berke argued, the focus on emails admitted into court records in the case against another portfolio manager who worked at SAC is hurting Steinberg. The emails show former SAC portfolio manager Jon Horvath discussing information about Dell that was allegedly not public. Steinberg is included in the email chain and warns another recipient to "please be discreet."

Horvath pleaded guilty last year to insider trading charges and is cooperating with U.S. prosecutors. Legal experts say the government will have to use testimony from Horvath in its case against Steinberg.

The case is U.S. v. Steinberg, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York: United States v. Steinberg, No. 12-cr-121, and Securities and Exchange Commission v. Steinberg, No. 13-2082.