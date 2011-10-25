Oct 24 Wall Street regulators expressed concerns about SAC Capital Advisors' trading over a nine-year period, raising suspicions that the hedge fund firm may have profited from insider information, the Wall Street Journal said on Tuesday.

Investigators at the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, a self-regulatory body for securities firms, described SAC's history of well-timed trades as unusually prescient and particularly profitable, according to more than 320 pages of documents reviewed by the Wall Street Journal.

The reports submitted by the authority to the Securities and Exchange Commission do not allege any wrongdoing by SAC, which is overseen by its founder, Steven Cohen.

"We have experienced inquiries by the SEC over the years and cooperated fully without any negative finding or charge. We remain highly confident in the actions and practices of the firm," SAC Capital told the Wall Street Journal.

A spokeswoman for the authority declined to comment to the newspaper. Officials at SAC Capital and the authority could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Matt Driskill)