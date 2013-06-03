By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Katya Wachtel
| BOSTON/NEW YORK, June 3
embattled hedge fund SAC Capital Advisors is facing a much
tougher and less glamorous future, as outside investors pull the
bulk of their money from the firm in the wake of an ongoing
insider trading probe.
The billionaire trader, who founded SAC in 1992, will have
to consider shedding staff, shuttering offices and scaling back
some of its trading - something that could cost Wall Street
firms hundreds of millions of dollars a year in trading
commissions, industry experts said.
An SAC Capital spokesman declined to comment except to
confirm that at the moment the firm's assets under management
remain about $15 billion.
"There are going to be a lot of tough choices for Steve
Cohen to make if he loses the bulk of his outside money, and one
of them is probably going to involve trimming his staff," said
Daryl Jones, director of research at Hedgeye Risk Management,
which lists SAC as one of its clients.
The difficult decisions facing the 56-year-old manager come
as outside investors were expected on Monday to redeem between
$3 billion and $4 billion from the firm, on top of the $1.7
billion investors asked to get back in the first quarter. The
flood of money moving out of SAC Capital comes as the insider
trading investigation, now in its sixth year, continues to
ensnare more people who once worked for the firm.
And while SAC Capital will continue to manage as much as $8
billion of Cohen's own personal fortune after outside investors
are paid back by year's end, industry insiders say it's clear he
will not need as big an operation as he once had.
The chief executive officer of an investment fund that
invests with many hedge funds said it's likely that Cohen will
look to shed much of the firm's "support and ancillary staff."
The executive declined to be named.
One area where Cohen could easily cut is marketing and
business development, which combined employ about three dozen
people, according to firm documents. Other cuts at his
950-employee firm also could come from the finance and
accounting departments, which employ 130 people.
Regulatory filings show that just about 400 employees
perform "investment advisory functions" like trading and
research. Investment advisory includes SAC Capital's roughly 115
portfolio managers, who oversee trading at the hedge fund.
"The immediate implications for investors and employees will
be significant, but for the market as a whole they will be
small," said Stephen Brown, a professor who focuses on hedge
funds at New York University's Stern School of Business.
Industry headhunters said if Cohen is determined to keep his
operation going at close to full tilt, the last place he will
look to cut are traders and analysts who make money for him.
Some headhunters said even with all the firm's legal trouble
from the insider-trading probe, SAC Capital is still
interviewing people for possible jobs.
One thing that could complicate matters for Cohen in his
ability to retain top staff will be the loss of big fees
generated from his outside investors' money. By charging outside
investors a 3 percent asset management fee and taking 50 percent
of the trading profits, SAC Capital long has relied on outside
investors to finance much of its operations.
People familiar with SAC Capital said it is this fee
structure that has enabled Cohen to build and maintain such a
large operation. Still even without this some say Cohen should
be able to compensate top staff provided the firm continues to
generate above average returns.
"He may have to restructure his business a little but he
should be able to generate enough returns to maintain a very
large internal investment team to manage his assets," said Don
Steinbrugge, managing partner at hedge fund consulting firm
Agecroft Partners.
It could also give up offices in New York, London, Hong Kong
and Singapore, or take on smaller spaces.
What's unlikely to go is the fund's home office in Stamford,
Connecticut, which an entity controlled by SAC Capital paid $19
million for in 2000, according to local property records.
Also some outside money will remain with Cohen's fund. It
will continue to manage more than $500 million in assets
controlled by SAC Re Ltd., the year-old reinsurance firm the
hedge fund set-up in Bermuda.
In fact, as long as SAC Re is operating and continues to
keep its money with SAC Capital, the firm Cohen founded some 21
years ago will technically qualify as a hedge fund.
There has been speculation on Wall Street that Cohen might
convert to a family office that manages just his own money as
outside investors flee. But industry experts note that other
than avoiding having to register with the Securities and
Exchange Commission, Cohen wouldn't gain much from becoming a
family office.
In 2011, billionaire investor George Soros converted his
fund to a family office, in part because Soros simply no longer
wanted the responsibility of managing other people's money. For
Soros, the switch was a rather easy one as the
82-year-old-trader had to return a little under $1 billion to
outside investors and employed far fewer people than Cohen did,
said a person familiar with Soros' operation.
Both before and after the switch, Soros' operation, which
manages over $20 billion, still has a few hundred people on
staff. The person familiar with Soros said not many people were
let go because of the transition.
There are few precedents for how a firm the size of SAC
Capital, which has one of the largest work forces in the $2.2
trillion hedge fund industry, would operate with much less
outside capital.
In part because of the uncertainty about the loss of
investor money and the ongoing investigation, the mood has
turned gloomier at SAC Capital in recent weeks. A hedge fund
manager who knows several SAC Capital traders said on Monday he
found some of the people he knows at the firm to be uneasy when
he called them.
Several headhunters say they have received some resumes from
SAC employees and have seen an uptick in queries about whether
top talent at the firm are ripe for poaching, but are not yet
seeing a rush for the doors by more senior staff.