NEW YORK, Sept 14 Hedge fund titan Steven Cohen
scored a legal victory when a New Jersey judge tossed out a
long-running civil lawsuit filed against his SAC Capital
Advisors by insurer Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO).
In court order signed on Sept. 12, New Jersey Superior
Court Judge Stephan Hansbury dismissed Fairfax's claims that
SAC Capital had conspired with other hedge funds to spread
negative information about the Canadian company in a bid to
drive down its stock.
The judge has yet to rule on motions filed by other hedge
fund defendants, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point Financial
and Jim Chanos' Kynikos Associates, to dismiss the
five-year-old lawsuit.
"After five years of litigation, the court's ruling
affirms, as we have always maintained, that this vexatious
proceeding against us was entirely baseless and without merit,"
said SAC Capital's general counsel, Peter Nussbaum.
A spokesman for Fairfax said the insurer will appeal the
ruling, "which it believes is incorrect."
Reuters, along with Bloomberg News, are intervenors in the
civil lawsuit, seeking access to millions of pages of documents
and depositions that have been sealed in the case. Reuters, for
instance, is opposing a motion to keep sealed portions of
Cohen's lengthy deposition in the dispute.
In the lawsuit, Fairfax alleges the hedge funds worked
together with industry consultants to persuade financial
reporters to write negative stories about Fairfax from 2003 to
2006 in an attempt to "crush" the company's stock. The insurer
claims the hedge fund defendants were shorting, or betting
against, Fairfax's stock and hoped to profit from a decline in
the share price.
SAC Capital, throughout the litigation, has argued that it
traders rarely shorted Fairfax and had little communication
with the other hedge funds. The judge, in ruling for SAC
Capital, clearly accepted the hedge fund's argument.
"Plaintiffs pointed to no direct evidence which establishes
a conspiracy of which SAC was part of," said Judge Hansbury.
"Most tellingly, is SAC's trading reports in Fairfax
securities. The fact that at no time did SAC trade similarly to
its alleged Enterprise Members is baffling, and without
explanation by plaintiffs."
The dismissal is the latest in a series of legal victories
for Cohen and his $12 billion Connecticut-based hedge fund.
In November 2010, Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX.TO) paid $10
million to settle a lawsuit in which SAC Capital charged a
company acquired by Valeant had engaged in "vexatious"
litigation. SAC Capital had filed the lawsuit against Biovail,
a small Canadian biotech that was subsequently acquired by
Valeant.
The hedge fund sued Biovail in February 2010 shortly after
a New Jersey federal court judge dismissed a similar hedge fund
conspiracy lawsuit against SAC Capital. In that litigation,
Biovail also alleged that SAC Capital conspired with other
hedge funds to drive down its stock price.
Biovail and Fairfax were both represented by the same New
York law firm Kasowitz Benson Torres & Friedman. The law firm
declined to comment.
(Reported by Matthew Goldstein; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)