July 23 Hedge fund firm SAC Capital Advisors
gave its employees a 46-page rebuttal to U.S. government
allegations that Chief Executive Steven Cohen failed to take
effective measures to prevent insider trading, The Wall Street
Journal reported.
The newspaper said the firm's lawyers had prepared the memo
in response to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
civil enforcement action on Friday against Cohen. ()
In its order, the SEC detailed how it believes Cohen turned
a blind eye to what it called illegal trades by two of his
portfolio managers.
The SAC Capital memo, distributed to employees on Monday,
called the allegations against Cohen "baseless", the newspaper
reported.
The SEC is seeking to bar Cohen from managing other people's
money, though still unclear if it will seek a lifetime ban or
for a shorter duration.
In March, SAC Capital agreed to pay a record $616 million
penalty to settle a separate SEC lawsuit arising from an
investigation of trading on illegal information.