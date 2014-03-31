MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 31 Sacoil Holdings Ltd -
* Update on Mozambique opportunity and withdrawal of cautionary announcement
* Co, Public Investment Corporation Ltd entered into a MoU on 31 march 2014 with Instituto De Gestão Das Participações Do Estado
* Shareholders are advised that they no longer need to exercise caution when dealing in company's securities
* ARP, GPP are long term projects, conclusion of joint venture agreements by 30 July 2014 or such later date as agreed to in writing by parties, and raising of funding required for projects
* Further updates in this regard will be provided to sacoil shareholders as and when new developments occur Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO, March 11 The striking union at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, said on Saturday it will not accept the company's offer to return to the negotiating table, and called on BHP to clarify its negotiating positions.
