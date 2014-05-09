May 9 SacOil Holdings Ltd :

* Update on the company's interests in OPL 281

* In terms of farm-in agreement, SacOil 281 will acquire from, and be assigned a 20 pct interest in OPL 281 concession by Transcorp

* Transcorp has informed SacOil that NNPC has signed PSC for OPL 281

* With signing of PSC, Transcorp, as operator of OPL 281, will now proceed to execute PSC commitments and work programme to appraise contingent resources estimated at approximately 100 million barrels of oil equivalent

* Will now liaise with Transcorp to prepare application to seek government approval, to attend to lodging of same with appropriate authorities in Nigeria