SAN FRANCISCO Jan 31 Moody's Investors Service
downgraded Sacramento, California's master and non-master lease
revenue bonds on Thursday while maintaining its Aa2 issuer
rating on the city, leaving a three-notch distinction between
the issuer rating and the bonds.
Moody's downgraded Sacramento's master lease revenue bonds
to A2 from Aa3 and downgraded the city's non-master lease
revenue bonds to A2 from A1, while affirming the city's Aa2
issuer rating with a stable outlook.
"We believe the lease pledge is relatively less secure than
our prior estimates, both in terms of probability of default and
likely losses in the event of default," Moody's said in a
statement.