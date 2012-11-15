MADRID Nov 15 Spanish builder Sacyr Vallehermoso has won a 122 million euro ($155 million) contract to build a road for a mining project in Chile, it said on Thursday.

Sacyr, which reported a nine-month loss of 701 million euros on Wednesday, said its Chilean subsidiary has a project portfolio worth 1 billion euros.

The company has taken a big financial hit from writing down its stake in Spanish oil group Repsol after Argentina seized a controlling stake in YPF in April, renationalising the company. ($1 = 0.7856 euro) (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Dan Lalor)