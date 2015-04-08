April 8 Sacyr SA

* Says has sold a 30 percent stake in project to build and run the hospital of Antofagasta in Chile to Dominion for 7.9 million euros ($8.57 million)

* Says will maintain a 70 percent stake in the project

* Says total investment in hospital of $250 million and work expected to finish at end 2016 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9219 euros) (Reporting By Paul Day, Editing by Sarah White)