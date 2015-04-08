BRIEF-Foamix reports topline results from phase 3 trials for fmx101
* Foamix reports topline results from phase 3 trials for fmx101 in patients with acne
April 8 Sacyr SA
* Says has sold a 30 percent stake in project to build and run the hospital of Antofagasta in Chile to Dominion for 7.9 million euros ($8.57 million)
* Says will maintain a 70 percent stake in the project
* Says total investment in hospital of $250 million and work expected to finish at end 2016 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9219 euros) (Reporting By Paul Day, Editing by Sarah White)
* Allergan and Paratek announce positive results from two phase 3 trials of sarecycline for the treatment of moderate to severe acne